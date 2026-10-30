Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway

Chamoli: A helicopter operated by a private aviation company crashed near Chai village, close to Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday, triggering a search and rescue operation. Six people are reported to have been on board the aircraft.

The crash reportedly occurred in the Vishnuprayag area, between Badrinath and Joshimath. Rescue teams, including personnel from the district administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed at the site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the incident and said he was personally monitoring the situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, “We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF.”

🚨 A helicopter returning from Badrinath has crashed near Chai village in Joshimath, Uttarakhand.



Six people, including the pilot, were on board. Bad weather is suspected to have caused the crash.



The pilot remains untraceable, and the Army has informed the local… pic.twitter.com/NRrAvql7eO — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) October 30, 2026

He added that instructions had been issued to ensure that seriously injured passengers were immediately airlifted to advanced medical facilities for better treatment.

“I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers,” CM Dhami said.

Medical teams have been rushed to the area, while officials are coordinating search and rescue efforts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Singh Bisht said information about the incident was being gathered.

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer Nandkishore Joshi said reports had emerged of a white object burning in the forest above the JP Dam, which was suspected to be the helicopter. Other helicopters have been deployed to conduct aerial reconnaissance and assist in locating the aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter, bearing registration number VT-HCX and operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, took off from Badrinath at around 1.12 p.m. on Friday. Its last reported contact was near the Army post atop Hathi Pahad, opposite Joshimath.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the administration launched a rescue operation immediately after receiving information about the incident. The district administration and the helicopter operator were working together to assess the situation.

Persistent rainfall and dense cloud cover in the region have made search and rescue operations difficult.

Further details about the incident, including the condition of those on board, are awaited.

The incident comes after two emergency landings involving helicopters operating on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham routes were reported earlier this month. One helicopter made an emergency landing in Rudraprayag due to poor weather, while another was forced to land in Tehri following a technical issue.