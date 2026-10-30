‘Insult to constitutional institutions’: BJP leaders criticise Rahul, Oppn over Nov 1 rally against SIR

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition parties over their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing them of misleading people and questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions for political purposes.

BJP leader Ram Kadam alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s conduct and recent actions were undermining the reputation of constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Rahul Gandhi’s conduct, character and recent actions are an insult to constitutional institutions and damage their reputation. On one hand, they claim to respect the Constitution, while on the other, they put political pressure on constitutional institutions such as the judiciary and the Election Commission,” Kadam told IANS.

He said those who had concerns regarding the electoral rolls should come forward with evidence and suggestions instead of staging protests.

“If you have any concerns, evidence or suggestions, come forward and present them. The deadline for submitting claims regarding voter list revisions has also been extended, and those whose names are missing can raise their concerns. They have no evidence or suggestions and are only trying to mislead people. You cannot win politics by misleading people,” he added.

The BJP leader’s remarks came amid the Congress-led Opposition’s campaign against the SIR exercise and its preparations for a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Chhattisgarh Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb also criticised the Congress over their protest in Delhi, accusing them of spreading confusion and attempting to disturb the country’s peaceful atmosphere.

“The way the CJP and Congress party are trying to instigate, spread confusion, and spread lies to the citizens of the entire country, and somewhere trying to spoil the harmonious and peaceful atmosphere that exists in the whole country, it seems they are trying to make India into Bangladesh. But the citizens of India will not let it become Bangladesh, because all of us, our belief is in democracy, our belief is in our Constitution, which was made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana State president Ramchander Rao targeted Congress over its allegations concerning voter deletions, citing remarks by Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi that, according to Rao, indicated that the deleted votes were genuine.

“The false campaign over SIR continues despite Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi stating that there has been no deletion of votes and that the deleted votes were genuine. Congress must explain why it is spreading this misinformation,” Rao told IANS.

He maintained that people whose names had been deleted from the electoral rolls could seek their re-inclusion by submitting an application along with proof of residence and any of the 12 identity documents recognised by the Election Commission of India.

The BJP leaders’ statements came as preparations gathered pace for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, in support of their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

Police personnel have begun positioning themselves around the 12-acre Ramlila Maidan, installing baggage-screening devices and metal detectors as security arrangements are strengthened ahead of the November 1 rally.