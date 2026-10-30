Northern Telangana Minister and MP Son May Switch to BJP Amid Congress Discontent

Hyderabad: Speculation is growing in political circles that a minister from northern Telangana and his son, a Member of Parliament (MP), may quit the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid reported dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

According to political sources, discussions are reportedly underway with key BJP leaders, and consultations regarding a possible party switch may have already taken place. However, there has been no official confirmation from the minister or his son regarding the reported developments.

Sources suggest that the minister’s dissatisfaction intensified after a file he had forwarded to a senior leader for approval was rejected. The rejection reportedly triggered resentment within the minister’s family, with speculation that the decision could affect their political influence and financial interests.

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Meanwhile, the MP is said to be unhappy over what he perceives as a lack of recognition within the Congress, even in his own constituency. According to political observers, this alleged neglect has further fuelled speculation about his possible departure from the party.

The reported developments have generated considerable discussion in Telangana’s political circles, particularly over the possibility of the minister and his son joining the BJP together.

If the reports materialise, the move could have political implications for the Congress in northern Telangana. However, the claims remain unconfirmed, and the political future of the minister and his son remains uncertain.