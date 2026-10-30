Telangana

Youth Dies by Suicide in Adilabad; Family Alleges Harassment by Doctors and Police

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Adilabad town after facing a dispute at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital and subsequent police intervention.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 13:46
Youth Dies by Suicide in Adilabad; Family Alleges Harassment by Doctors and Police
Youth Dies by Suicide in Adilabad; Family Alleges Harassment by Doctors and Police

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Adilabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Adilabad town after facing a dispute at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital and subsequent police intervention. The deceased, Rahul Kamble, a resident of Disabled Colony, reportedly left a note blaming doctors and police for his death, according to his family.

According to family members, Rahul had visited RIMS hospital for treatment following a scorpion sting. While seeking immediate medical attention, he reportedly had an argument with a doctor and hospital staff. The hospital authorities subsequently informed Adilabad Two Town police, who took him to the police station. His family alleged that he was assaulted by police personnel there.

After returning home from the police station around midnight, Rahul reportedly took his life. His death triggered protests by family members, relatives and Dalit organisation leaders outside the RIMS chamber, demanding an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.

MLA Payal Shankar, Additional Collector Rajeshwar and DSP Jeevan Reddy visited the spot and gathered details from the family.

Payal Shankar demanded Rs. 50 lakh compensation for the bereaved family and a government job for one family member. He also called for a comprehensive probe into the alleged medical negligence, police assault and circumstances surrounding Rahul’s death, assuring that those found responsible should face strict action.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 13:46
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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