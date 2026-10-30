EC Revises SIR Schedule in Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Other States

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Nagaland, following requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers.

In Telangana, the publication of the final electoral rolls has been postponed from November 9 to November 30. The deadline for disposal of claims and objections has also been extended to November 26, providing additional time for voters to verify their details and raise concerns.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for submitting claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims will continue until November 25, while the final electoral rolls will be published on November 30. The draft electoral roll was published on August 31, with the disposal process originally scheduled to conclude on November 10.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The disposal of claims has been postponed from November 30 to December 15, and the final electoral rolls will now be published on December 22.

The Election Commission communicated the revised timelines separately to the five states and Delhi. The SIR schedule has been extended several times in the past due to various administrative and logistical reasons.