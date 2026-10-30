Crime & Accidents

Speeding Innova Crashes Into Wall Near Narkuda, Occupant Seriously Injured

A horrific road accident occurred near Narkuda village within the Shamshabad limits of Rangareddy district after a speeding Toyota Innova reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside wall.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 14:37
Speeding Innova Crashes Into Wall Near Narkuda, Occupant Seriously Injured
Speeding Innova Crashes Into Wall Near Narkuda, Occupant Seriously Injured

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Rangareddy: A horrific road accident occurred near Narkuda village within the Shamshabad limits of Rangareddy district after a speeding Toyota Innova reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside wall.

According to preliminary information, the impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned several times before coming to a halt. The Innova was left completely mangled in the accident.

The occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

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The incident caused concern among locals, given the severity of the crash and the extensive damage to the vehicle.

The exact cause of the accident and further details are yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 14:37
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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