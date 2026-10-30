Speeding Innova Crashes Into Wall Near Narkuda, Occupant Seriously Injured

Rangareddy: A horrific road accident occurred near Narkuda village within the Shamshabad limits of Rangareddy district after a speeding Toyota Innova reportedly lost control and rammed into a roadside wall.

According to preliminary information, the impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned several times before coming to a halt. The Innova was left completely mangled in the accident.

The occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

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The incident caused concern among locals, given the severity of the crash and the extensive damage to the vehicle.

The exact cause of the accident and further details are yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.