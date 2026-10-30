Hyderabad Faces Looming Water Crisis as Manjeera, Singur Reservoir Levels Plunge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is facing the threat of a severe drinking water shortage as water levels in the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs continue to decline sharply. According to officials, the combined storage in the two reservoirs may be sufficient to meet the city’s requirements for only another 60 days, even without considering evaporation and leakage losses.

Singur reservoir, which has a full storage capacity of 29.91 TMC, currently holds just 3.029 TMC. Similarly, Manjeera reservoir, with a capacity of 1.50 TMC, has only 0.19 TMC of water remaining. The declining levels pose a serious threat to nine Assembly constituencies dependent on Manjeera water.

The city is already experiencing drinking water supply once every two days. Manjeera’s daily supply has been reduced to just 27 million gallons per day (MGD), compared to its usual 40 MGD.

Several areas, including the Gachibowli IT corridor, Financial District, Kukatpally, KPHB, Moosapet and Bharat Nagar, are likely to face increased water shortages. Patancheru, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Ameerpet, Karwan and Rajendranagar could also be affected.

Meanwhile, declining groundwater levels are increasing dependence on private water tankers, adding to residents’ concerns over the city’s growing water crisis.

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