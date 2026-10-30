Hyderabad

Lizard Found in Food at JNTU Hyderabad Hostel, Students Demand Action

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, were left outraged after a lizard was reportedly found in the curry served for dinner at the Manjeera Hostel.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 11:39
Lizard Found in Food at JNTU Hyderabad Hostel, Students Demand Action
Lizard Found in Food at JNTU Hyderabad Hostel, Students Demand Action

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Hyderabad: Students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, were left outraged after a lizard was reportedly found in the curry served for dinner at the Manjeera Hostel.

The incident triggered anger among students, who raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in the hostel mess. Students expressed their displeasure over the incident and demanded that the university authorities take immediate action against those responsible.

The discovery has raised questions about the quality of food being served to students and the maintenance of cleanliness in the hostel kitchen.

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Students have urged the authorities to investigate the incident, ensure proper hygiene in food preparation and serving areas, and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The incident has once again brought the issue of food quality and safety in educational institution hostels into focus.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 11:39
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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