Lizard Found in Food at JNTU Hyderabad Hostel, Students Demand Action

Hyderabad: Students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, were left outraged after a lizard was reportedly found in the curry served for dinner at the Manjeera Hostel.

The incident triggered anger among students, who raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in the hostel mess. Students expressed their displeasure over the incident and demanded that the university authorities take immediate action against those responsible.

The discovery has raised questions about the quality of food being served to students and the maintenance of cleanliness in the hostel kitchen.

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Students have urged the authorities to investigate the incident, ensure proper hygiene in food preparation and serving areas, and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The incident has once again brought the issue of food quality and safety in educational institution hostels into focus.