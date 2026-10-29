Hyderabad

TG SAFE Suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets Sanath Nagar Outlet Licence, Seizes 3,133 Kg of Food Stock

The Telangana food safety authorities have suspended the licence of Pulla Reddy Sweets' Sanath Nagar outlet in Hyderabad and seized 3,133 kg of food stock during an inspection.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 15:00
TG SAFE Suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets Sanath Nagar Outlet Licence, Seizes 3,133 Kg of Food Stock
TG SAFE Suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets Sanath Nagar Outlet Licence, Seizes 3,133 Kg of Food Stock

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Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety authorities have suspended the licence of Pulla Reddy Sweets’ Sanath Nagar outlet in Hyderabad and seized 3,133 kg of food stock during an inspection.

The action was taken by the Telangana Food Safety and Standards Enforcement initiative, TG SAFE, as part of its efforts to enforce food safety regulations and ensure the quality of food products supplied to consumers.

The seizure of such a large quantity of food stock and the suspension of the outlet’s licence have raised concerns over compliance with food safety standards at commercial food establishments.

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Food safety officials have been conducting inspections across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana to check the quality of food products, hygiene standards and compliance with applicable regulations.

The authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining proper food storage, hygiene and safety standards to protect public health.

Further details regarding the specific violations detected at the Sanath Nagar outlet were not immediately available.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 15:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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