Hyderabad

Manjeera Water Supply Dries Up as Singur Project Nears Dead Storage, Hyderabad Faces Water Crisis Concerns

Concerns are mounting over drinking water availability in Hyderabad as the Manjeera Project reportedly supplies little or no water, while the Singur Project is heading towards dead storage levels.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 13:15
Manjeera Water Supply Dries Up as Singur Project Nears Dead Storage, Hyderabad Faces Water Crisis Concerns
Manjeera Water Supply Dries Up as Singur Project Nears Dead Storage, Hyderabad Faces Water Crisis Concerns

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Concerns are mounting over drinking water availability in Hyderabad as the Manjeera Project reportedly supplies little or no water, while the Singur Project is heading towards dead storage levels.

Experts have warned that if the situation continues even during the rainy season, residents of Hyderabad could face serious drinking water difficulties in the coming days. The declining water levels in these key sources have raised questions about the city’s preparedness to meet its growing water requirements.

The Manjeera Project, which supplies water to several areas, is reportedly witnessing a significant decline in water availability, with supplies reduced to a trickle or stopped altogether. Meanwhile, the Singur Project is approaching dead storage, further adding to concerns over the availability of drinking water.

Criticism has also emerged over the failure to operate the motors at Kannepalli to lift water. Critics argue that the present situation could have been avoided if the pumping motors had been switched on in time to ensure adequate water supply.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The developments have highlighted concerns over water management and the need for timely measures to protect drinking water sources. Experts have stressed the importance of effective planning and necessary interventions to prevent a potential water crisis in Hyderabad.

With the city dependent on major reservoirs and water projects to meet its needs, the authorities concerned face growing pressure to take immediate steps to safeguard supplies and prevent hardship for residents.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 13:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link