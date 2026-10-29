Manjeera Water Supply Dries Up as Singur Project Nears Dead Storage, Hyderabad Faces Water Crisis Concerns

Hyderabad: Concerns are mounting over drinking water availability in Hyderabad as the Manjeera Project reportedly supplies little or no water, while the Singur Project is heading towards dead storage levels.

Experts have warned that if the situation continues even during the rainy season, residents of Hyderabad could face serious drinking water difficulties in the coming days. The declining water levels in these key sources have raised questions about the city’s preparedness to meet its growing water requirements.

The Manjeera Project, which supplies water to several areas, is reportedly witnessing a significant decline in water availability, with supplies reduced to a trickle or stopped altogether. Meanwhile, the Singur Project is approaching dead storage, further adding to concerns over the availability of drinking water.

Criticism has also emerged over the failure to operate the motors at Kannepalli to lift water. Critics argue that the present situation could have been avoided if the pumping motors had been switched on in time to ensure adequate water supply.

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The developments have highlighted concerns over water management and the need for timely measures to protect drinking water sources. Experts have stressed the importance of effective planning and necessary interventions to prevent a potential water crisis in Hyderabad.

With the city dependent on major reservoirs and water projects to meet its needs, the authorities concerned face growing pressure to take immediate steps to safeguard supplies and prevent hardship for residents.