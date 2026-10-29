Cyberabad Police Plan One-Way Loop to Ease Hi-Tech City Traffic

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police are planning to introduce a one-way loop system in Hi-Tech City to ease traffic congestion during peak morning and evening hours. The proposed system aims to eliminate four major bottleneck junctions and ensure smoother vehicular movement.

Under the plan, the continuous one-way corridor will start at Biodiversity Junction and proceed through IKEA Rotary, Raheja Mindspace (C-Gate), Knowledge City and Dallas Center. It will then take a right turn at My Home Bhooja before reconnecting to Biodiversity Junction.

The proposed arrangement is intended to make better use of the available carriageway width, reduce delays at junctions and facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow.

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As part of the feasibility study, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M. Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh, senior traffic police officials and SCSC CEO Naveed Khan, along with his team, inspected the proposed route.

Officials assessed existing road infrastructure and identified junction-level challenges. Traffic simulation trials will be conducted in the coming days to evaluate vehicle speeds and traffic density. Meetings will also be held with IT companies, businesses and other stakeholders to gather feedback.

Dr Ramesh said the system would be implemented in phases after considering stakeholder suggestions and finalising the execution plan. Detailed traffic advisories and route diversion information will be issued well in advance to ensure hassle-free commuting.