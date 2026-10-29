Drinking Water Crisis Hits Telangana: Women Protest Over Water Shortage

Telangana: Drinking water shortages are causing hardship in several parts of Telangana, with women resorting to protests and waiting for water tankers to meet their daily needs.

In Erraguntapalli village of Chennur mandal, women staged a protest with empty pots near a borewell to highlight the lack of drinking water. The shortage has raised concerns among residents, who are struggling to secure adequate water for their households.

The situation has also been reported in the area represented by Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, where residents are facing drinking water problems despite the pressing need for a reliable supply.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Meanwhile, in the Second Ward of Sangareddy district headquarters, women have been waiting for water tankers to receive drinking water. The dependence on tankers has added to the difficulties faced by residents in meeting their daily requirements.

The developments have raised concerns over drinking water supply and the availability of basic amenities in the affected areas. Residents are looking to the authorities to take immediate steps to address the shortage and ensure a regular supply of safe drinking water.

The situation highlights the need for effective water management and timely intervention by the concerned departments to prevent further hardship for people in the affected localities.