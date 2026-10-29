TG SAFE Issues Notices to 32 Medical Shops Over Online Medicine Sale Violations

Hyderabad: Telangana drug enforcement authorities have issued show-cause notices to 32 medical shops following inspections of 106 establishments across the CURE region for alleged violations of online medicine sale regulations.

The special enforcement drive was conducted on Wednesday, October 28, by the Drugs Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), in coordination with its Enforcement Wing and Excise Enforcement personnel.

The inspections covered licensed premises and partner pharmacies associated with online medicine delivery platforms, including Tata 1mg, Netmeds, Zepto, Apollo 24/7, MedPlus MART and Instamart. Officials did not disclose which platforms were linked to the shops that received notices.

Inspectors detected several irregularities, including dispensing prescription medicines without valid prescriptions from registered medical practitioners and selling medicines without the supervision of a registered pharmacist.

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Other violations included failure to maintain or produce sales bills, purchase invoices, prescription drug registers and Schedule H1 drug registers, along with improper maintenance of sales and purchase records.

The department stated that further action would be initiated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it. TG SAFE warned all medical shops, including those associated with online platforms, to comply with statutory requirements.

The public can report illegal online medicine sales, diversion of habit-forming drugs and related violations through the TG SAFE Drugs Wing toll-free helpline 1800-599-6969, available from 10.30 am to 5 pm on working days.