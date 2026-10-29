IndiGo Extends Saudi Flight Cancellations Until November 14

New Delhi: IndiGo has extended the cancellation of flights to and from four major Saudi Arabian cities until November 14, 2026, citing continuing airspace restrictions and the prevailing security situation in the region.

In a travel advisory issued on Wednesday, October 28, the airline announced that services connecting India with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain suspended until the revised date.

The airline said its teams were contacting affected passengers to provide updates and assistance. It reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remained its highest priority and that it was closely monitoring developments before making further operational decisions.

The latest extension comes amid continuing disruptions to air travel between India and Saudi Arabia, with Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, curtailing services to several Saudi cities.

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The cancellations have caused difficulties for travellers, particularly Indian Umrah pilgrims, who have faced uncertainty over their travel schedules and alternative arrangements. In response, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah has stepped up assistance for affected passengers.

The disruptions follow a continuing security situation in the region. An attack at Riyadh airport on October 10 reportedly injured seven Indian nationals.

IndiGo has advised passengers to monitor official airline communications for updates regarding their bookings and any further changes to flight schedules. Travellers are urged to confirm their flight status before proceeding to the airport.