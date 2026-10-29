Rivulet Reaches Danger Mark, Several Trains Cancelled in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: South Coast Railway has cancelled and short-terminated several train services after a rivulet reached the danger mark at a railway bridge between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi in Srikakulam district, under the Visakhapatnam Division, on Thursday.

The cancelled trains include Train No. 58531 Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam Passenger and Train No. 18525 Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam Express, both departing from Brahmapur, and Train No. 58532 Visakhapatnam–Brahmapur Passenger, departing from Visakhapatnam.

Several other services have also been affected. Train No. 68419 Bhubaneswar–Palasa, which departed from Bhubaneswar, was short-terminated at Chatrapur. Train No. 68420 Palasa–Bhubaneswar commenced its journey from Chatrapur instead of Palasa, while Train No. 18448 Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar was short-terminated at Palasa.

In view of the disruption between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi, South Coast Railway is making arrangements to operate a special train between Visakhapatnam and Palasa to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers and minimise inconvenience.

Help desks have been established at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other major railway stations to provide information about the affected services and assist passengers.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the latest train status and seek assistance at station help desks before proceeding with their journeys.