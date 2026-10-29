Crime & Accidents

Widow, Two Daughters Found Dead in Manjeera River

A 27-year-old widow allegedly threw her two young daughters into the Manjeera River before jumping into the water herself near Chinna Ghanpur in Medak district on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 12:03
Widow, Two Daughters Found Dead in Manjeera River
Widow, Two Daughters Found Dead in Manjeera River

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

A 27-year-old widow allegedly threw her two young daughters into the Manjeera River before jumping into the water herself near Chinna Ghanpur in Medak district on Tuesday. The bodies of the woman and her daughters were recovered by officials on Wednesday after hours of search operations.

Gangula Saritha, a native of Malkapur village in Kamareddy district, had reportedly been facing difficulties raising her children following her husband’s death by suicide a couple of years ago. She worked as a security guard at a private company in Hyderabad and was supporting the education of her daughters, Vaishnavi, 7, and Sravani, 6.

According to reports, Saritha was struggling to balance her job and the responsibility of caring for her young children. On Monday, she travelled to Medak to get corrections made to her Aadhaar card details and stayed at her sister’s residence.

However, instead of returning to Hyderabad, she went to Chinna Ghanpur, near Kulcharam mandal, on Tuesday. She allegedly threw her daughters into the river before jumping into it herself.

Before the incident, Saritha reportedly called her father, Bala Kistaiah, and informed him of her decision.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 12:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link