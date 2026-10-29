Widow, Two Daughters Found Dead in Manjeera River

A 27-year-old widow allegedly threw her two young daughters into the Manjeera River before jumping into the water herself near Chinna Ghanpur in Medak district on Tuesday. The bodies of the woman and her daughters were recovered by officials on Wednesday after hours of search operations.

Gangula Saritha, a native of Malkapur village in Kamareddy district, had reportedly been facing difficulties raising her children following her husband’s death by suicide a couple of years ago. She worked as a security guard at a private company in Hyderabad and was supporting the education of her daughters, Vaishnavi, 7, and Sravani, 6.

According to reports, Saritha was struggling to balance her job and the responsibility of caring for her young children. On Monday, she travelled to Medak to get corrections made to her Aadhaar card details and stayed at her sister’s residence.

However, instead of returning to Hyderabad, she went to Chinna Ghanpur, near Kulcharam mandal, on Tuesday. She allegedly threw her daughters into the river before jumping into it herself.

Before the incident, Saritha reportedly called her father, Bala Kistaiah, and informed him of her decision.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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