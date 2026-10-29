Cyclone Arnab Claims Five Lives, Damages Crops Across Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Cyclone Arnab claimed at least five lives and disrupted power supply to more than 25 lakh connections after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast early Wednesday, causing extensive damage to crops, houses and infrastructure.

The very severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast near Narsapur in West Godavari district, with sustained winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph. It subsequently weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and was expected to move towards Odisha and inland areas.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each bereaved family. The victims died in incidents involving snapped power lines, a falling tree and a collapsed wall.

Thousands of people were shifted to relief camps across the affected districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna. Police rescued people trapped in floodwaters.

Preliminary estimates indicated that paddy crops across 70,900 hectares and horticultural crops across 10,450 hectares were submerged or damaged. Around 180 houses were also affected, while thousands of electricity poles and distribution transformers suffered damage.

Flights were cancelled at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports, and train services were disrupted. Naidu sought central assistance to assess losses and directed officials to expedite power restoration, provide essential supplies and ensure compensation for affected families and farmers.

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