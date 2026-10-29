Telangana to Issue Notification for 1,395 Forest Beat Officer Posts in November

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is expected to issue a notification in November to recruit 1,395 Forest Beat Officers (FBOs) in the Telangana Forest Department.

The proposed recruitment drive is expected to provide a significant employment opportunity for intermediate-qualified candidates across the state.

According to the proposed recruitment details, major vacancies are expected in districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Nagarkurnool.

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Candidates who have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are expected to be eligible to apply. The proposed age limit is 18 to 31 years, with relaxations up to 36 years for BC, SC and ST candidates and 41 years for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), as applicable.

The monthly salary is expected to range between ₹35,000 and ₹42,000. Candidates are advised to await the official TGPSC notification for confirmation of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection procedure and application dates.