Telangana Rains to Ease, but Another Cyclone Threat Looms

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease across Telangana, but another potential cyclone over the Bay of Bengal could bring widespread rain to the state in the first week of November, according to prominent weather analyst T. Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman.

In his October 29 weather forecast shared on social media platform X, Balaji said light rainfall would continue in parts of northern Telangana until Thursday afternoon. The affected districts include Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla and Karimnagar.

After Thursday afternoon, rainfall activity is expected to subside in these areas. Hyderabad and other parts of the state are likely to experience isolated showers, while predominantly dry weather is expected to prevail across several districts.

However, the temporary relief may not last long. Balaji indicated that a fresh low-pressure system could develop over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days and potentially intensify into a cyclone.

According to his forecast, the system could move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast between November 2 and 6, potentially triggering widespread rainfall across Telangana during the first week of November.

Farmers and residents have been advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly the possibility of renewed heavy rainfall.

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