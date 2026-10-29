Telangana

Poor Conditions at Mulugu Government Medical College: Students Forced to Sleep on Floors

Poor facilities at the Government Medical College in Mulugu have raised concerns after reports emerged that medical students are being forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of beds.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 11:38
Poor Conditions at Mulugu Government Medical College: Students Forced to Sleep on Floors
Poor Conditions at Mulugu Government Medical College: Students Forced to Sleep on Floors

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Mulugu: Poor facilities at the Government Medical College in Mulugu have raised concerns after reports emerged that medical students are being forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of beds.

The situation has drawn attention to the condition of basic amenities at the government-run institution, where students are reportedly facing difficulties in accessing proper sleeping arrangements.

The absence of adequate beds has raised questions about the facilities being provided to medical students and the measures being taken to ensure their comfort and well-being.

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The incident has also highlighted the need for the authorities concerned to assess the available infrastructure at the college and address the shortage of essential facilities.

Students pursuing medical education require a suitable environment to rest and study. The authorities are expected to look into the matter and take necessary steps to improve the conditions at the institution.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 October 2026 - 11:38
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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