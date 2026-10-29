Poor Conditions at Mulugu Government Medical College: Students Forced to Sleep on Floors

Mulugu: Poor facilities at the Government Medical College in Mulugu have raised concerns after reports emerged that medical students are being forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of beds.

The situation has drawn attention to the condition of basic amenities at the government-run institution, where students are reportedly facing difficulties in accessing proper sleeping arrangements.

The absence of adequate beds has raised questions about the facilities being provided to medical students and the measures being taken to ensure their comfort and well-being.

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The incident has also highlighted the need for the authorities concerned to assess the available infrastructure at the college and address the shortage of essential facilities.

Students pursuing medical education require a suitable environment to rest and study. The authorities are expected to look into the matter and take necessary steps to improve the conditions at the institution.