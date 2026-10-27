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Government Employees Allegedly Create Ruckus at Kompally Dhaba

A group of sanitation officials from the Kompally Circle allegedly created a commotion at the Kompally Friendly Dhaba while under the influence of alcohol, leading to a confrontation with the management and staff.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:01
Government Employees Allegedly Create Ruckus at Kompally Dhaba
Government Employees Allegedly Create Ruckus at Kompally Dhaba

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Hyderabad: A group of sanitation officials from the Kompally Circle allegedly created a commotion at the Kompally Friendly Dhaba while under the influence of alcohol, leading to a confrontation with the management and staff.

According to reports, Tirupati, a Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) in the Environment Department, and Raghavachari, an in-charge official, were among those involved in the incident.

The officials allegedly abused the dhaba owner’s son and other staff members and threatened to shut down the establishment. Their behaviour reportedly led to a heated argument at the premises.

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Following a complaint from the dhaba staff, police arrived at the scene and intervened. The police subsequently took both parties to the police station for further inquiry.

Further details regarding the incident and any action taken against the officials are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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