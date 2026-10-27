Government Employees Allegedly Create Ruckus at Kompally Dhaba

Hyderabad: A group of sanitation officials from the Kompally Circle allegedly created a commotion at the Kompally Friendly Dhaba while under the influence of alcohol, leading to a confrontation with the management and staff.

According to reports, Tirupati, a Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) in the Environment Department, and Raghavachari, an in-charge official, were among those involved in the incident.

The officials allegedly abused the dhaba owner’s son and other staff members and threatened to shut down the establishment. Their behaviour reportedly led to a heated argument at the premises.

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Following a complaint from the dhaba staff, police arrived at the scene and intervened. The police subsequently took both parties to the police station for further inquiry.

Further details regarding the incident and any action taken against the officials are awaited.