Andhra CM Naidu urges HM Shah to send Central team to assess damage caused by Cyclone Arnab

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged Union Minister Amit Shah to depute a Central team at the earliest to assess the damage caused by cyclone ‘Arnab’ in the state.

The Chief Minister sent a letter hours after a severe cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The Chief Minister highlighted damage to crops, houses, roads and electricity poles due to the cyclone’s severity and urged the Centre to dispatch assessment teams at the earliest to evaluate cyclone damage.

He wrote that 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams have been deployed across 14 districts for cyclone relief and rescue operations. More than 28,000 people shifted to rehabilitation centres in cyclone-affected areas.

The letter mentions that the state machinery had been on the field throughout the night. No loss of life has been reported so far due to the government’s advance preparedness measures.

“Our preliminary assessment, which is still being verified, shows that the damage has been kept to the minimum possible. I am relieved to inform that no loss of human life has been reported so far,” reads the letter.

The Chief Minister stated that Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalli and Krishna districts have been severely affected by the cyclone. Control rooms and the State Emergency Operations Centre have been functioning round the clock to manage the emergency.

CM Naidu said that the government has been prioritising relief measures and restoration of electricity and drinking water supplies in affected areas.

He stated that a Comprehensive report on cyclone damage will be submitted to the Centre after a detailed assessment, and also urged the Centre to continue support from NDRF and other central agencies for relief and rehabilitation operations.

CM Naidu requested the Centre to consider early deputation of a Central team to assess the damage, once the state government submits its detailed assessment.

The Chief Minister thanked the Central government for its continued support for Andhra Pradesh. He wrote that the state government will keep a close watch on rainfall and flooding in the coming days and keep the Centre informed of further developments.