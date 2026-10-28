Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc in Ambedkar Konaseema District

Ambedkar Konaseema district witnessed widespread destruction as Cyclone Arnab brought heavy winds and incessant rainfall from Tuesday evening. Strong gusts uprooted large trees and coconut palms, while several electric poles collapsed, disrupting normal life across the region.

Traffic came to a standstill on several roads after fallen trees blocked routes. In some areas, trees crashed onto residential houses, damaging buildings and leaving several families homeless. Strong winds also blew away roof sheets, forcing residents to face severe hardship.

The cyclone caused damage within the premises of the Mummidivaram Police Station, where a fallen tree reportedly crushed several police vehicles, leaving them damaged.

Agriculture also suffered significant losses, with paddy crops flattened by the powerful winds. Low-lying areas were inundated following continuous rainfall, raising concerns among residents and farmers.

The widespread damage has left several families distressed, with homes, roads and public property affected. Authorities are expected to assess the damage and take necessary steps to restore normalcy and provide assistance to affected residents.

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