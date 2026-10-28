Telangana Declares 365 Mandals Drought-Affected for Kharif 2026

The Telangana government on Tuesday, October 27, declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-affected for the Kharif 2026 season. Of these, 111 mandals have been classified as severely drought-affected, while 254 fall under the moderate drought category.

According to a government order, Telangana received 615.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30, against the normal rainfall of 740.6 mm, recording a 17 per cent deficit. The paddy cultivation area also declined by 18 per cent, from 69.19 lakh acres to 57 lakh acres.

Water availability remains a concern, with major and medium reservoirs holding 179.63 TMC against their total capacity of 585 TMC. The drought notification will remain in force for six months unless withdrawn earlier. Other mandals will be monitored by the State Drought Monitoring Cell and may be included if necessary.

The government has directed district authorities to provide relief, including agricultural input subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), drinking water supply, fodder arrangements, cattle camps and employment generation under VB-G RAM G.

District Collectors have also been asked to coordinate with the State Level Bankers’ Committee on agricultural credit restructuring and preventing coercive loan recovery. The Agriculture and Cooperation Department must disburse input subsidies within one month of receiving Central assistance from the NDRF. Beneficiary lists will be published on district and state government websites.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com