Ponnam Prabhakar Reviews BC Welfare Schemes, Directs Faster Implementation

Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar have directed officials to ensure the transparent and timely implementation of welfare schemes aimed at the development and empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs).

During a review meeting with BC Welfare Department officials, the Minister examined the progress of various schemes, basic facilities in gurukul schools, the establishment of Atmagourava Bhavans, skill development training for unemployed youth and self-employment opportunities for BC communities. He also reviewed the implementation of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Education Fund scheme and stressed that eligible meritorious students should receive benefits without delays.

Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and suggestions from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Minister instructed officials to expedite the issuance of government orders for 38 Atmagourava Bhavans.

Reviewing the Indiramma Intinta Kuttu Mission scheme, launched to promote self-employment among BC women, Ponnam Prabhakar said the initiative had received approximately 4.80 lakh applications. The government plans to benefit 1.90 lakh women, with 1,000 beneficiaries in each constituency. He directed officials to prepare an action plan to distribute sewing machines to beneficiaries by December 9 and complete the tender process promptly.

The Minister also reviewed applications received under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme and said he would discuss providing due priority to BC beneficiaries with the government.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja and Commissioner Balamayadevi, attended the meeting.