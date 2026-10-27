Tandur Gram Crop Withers Amid Water and Power Shortages

Vikarabad: Tandur gram, renowned for its quality in India and abroad, is facing a serious crisis as the crop is withering away in several parts of Telangana due to a lack of water and electricity. Farmers in the Vikarabad, Kodangal and Parigi regions are worried about heavy losses as their crops dry up in the fields.

Tandur gram received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in December 2022, recognising its distinctive identity and quality. However, farmers who cultivate the crop are now struggling to save their produce amid unfavourable conditions.

Farmers said they had invested around Rs. 40,000 per acre to cultivate the crop, but the lack of adequate water and electricity had caused it to dry up completely in several fields. With little hope of recovering their investment, many are facing financial difficulties.

The situation has forced some farmers to abandon the gram crop and switch to alternative crops. One farmer expressed anguish over the losses, stating that as the cold weather began, he removed the gram crop and sowed chickpeas instead.

Meanwhile, a scientist from the Tandur Agricultural Research Station said that providing one or two rounds of irrigation could help save the crop. Timely access to water could offer some relief to farmers whose crops are still recoverable.

Despite its reputation and GI recognition, Tandur gram farmers are struggling to protect their crops. They are hoping for timely support and adequate water and electricity supplies to prevent further losses.