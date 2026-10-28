Cyclone Arnab: Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Bhadradri Kothagudem

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday, October 28, in view of the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab.

District Collector and Magistrate Ankit, IAS, issued the orders on October 27, citing weather warnings and bulletins from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions are likely to affect the district, potentially disrupting normal life and posing risks to students and educational staff.

The holiday applies to all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges, as well as Anganwadi centres across the district.

The District Educational Officer, District Welfare Officer, Regional and District Intermediate Education Officers, Mandal Educational Officers and heads of educational institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders and communicate the information to all concerned without delay.

The district administration stated that the situation would be reviewed based on subsequent weather updates. Further instructions will be issued if necessary, depending on the prevailing conditions.