Telangana Government Announces Major IAS Reshuffle, Assigns New Responsibilities to Senior Officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has undertaken significant changes in the state’s administrative machinery, issuing transfer and posting orders for several senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The reshuffle involves key departments, including environment, energy, rural development, revenue, health, welfare and urban administration.

As part of the changes, Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed Special Chief Secretary to the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology (EFST) Department, while Vikas Raj has been given the posting of Special Chief Secretary to the Energy Department.

Naveen Mittal has been assigned responsibilities for the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply (RWS) departments. Shailaja Ramaiyer has been given charge of the Revenue (Endowments) Department, while A. Vani Prasad will oversee Sports and Heritage Telangana.

Rahul Bojja has been entrusted with additional responsibility for the Tribal Welfare Department, and K. Ilambarithi has been appointed Secretary to the Transport Department.

In the urban administration sector, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been assigned additional responsibilities for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

Sruthi Oza has been given charge of the Women and Child Welfare, Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, and Welfare of Senior Citizens departments. Musharraf Ali Faruqui has been assigned responsibility for the Health and Family Welfare Department, while Dr. Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been appointed Director of Women and Child Welfare.

Meanwhile, Jitesh V. Patil has been entrusted with responsibilities for Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO).

The orders were issued in the name of Chief Secretary to the Telangana Government, Sanjay Jaju, as part of the state government’s efforts to reorganise administrative responsibilities across key departments.

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