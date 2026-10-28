UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended till October 31

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to October 31, providing relief to candidates who have not yet completed their applications.

According to a public notice issued by the NTA on October 27, candidates can submit their online applications and pay the examination fee without any late fee until 11:50 PM on October 31, 2026. The extension aims to provide additional time to candidates who were unable to complete the registration process within the earlier deadline.

The NTA has advised candidates not to wait until the last minute, warning that technical issues could arise due to heavy traffic on the website. Applicants have been urged to complete the registration and fee payment process as early as possible.

Over 5.5 Lakh Candidates Register

As of October 25, a total of 5,50,048 candidates had registered for the UGC NET December 2026 examination. Of these, only 3,73,419 candidates had completed their applications and paid the examination fee, according to the latest figures released by the agency.

The data also revealed that 1,36,993 candidates were yet to upload their photographs and signatures and complete the fee payment process. Another 31,580 candidates had uploaded their photographs and signatures but had not paid the examination fee.

The agency has urged all applicants with pending submissions to complete the remaining steps and download their application confirmation page to ensure that their registration is successfully completed.

Examination for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility and PhD Admissions

The UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professors in Indian universities and colleges, and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the examination’s eligibility criteria.

Candidates seeking information about eligibility requirements, the examination pattern and other details can visit the official websites: nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

With October 31 being the final deadline for both application submission and fee payment, the NTA has advised candidates to complete all formalities promptly to avoid missing the opportunity to appear for the examination.