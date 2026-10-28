Hyderabad

Hyderabad Inspector Caught Taking ₹3 Lakh Bribe by ACB

A police inspector was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe within the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 October 2026 - 14:56
Hyderabad Inspector Caught Taking ₹3 Lakh Bribe by ACB
Hyderabad Inspector Caught Taking ₹3 Lakh Bribe by ACB

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A police inspector was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe within the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to the allegations, Inspector Konda Rao demanded ₹10 lakh from individuals accused in a cheating case, promising to close the case and stop further harassment. Following negotiations, the amount was reportedly reduced to ₹6 lakh, with ₹3 lakh sought as the first instalment.

The complainants approached the ACB, whose officials laid a trap to catch the inspector while accepting the money. During the operation, ACB officers reportedly apprehended Konda Rao along with Home Guard Abed Aleen.

The ACB revealed that the home guard had allegedly concealed the bribe money at a nearby grocery shop.

Officials are investigating the case to determine whether a Sub-Inspector and other police personnel were also involved in the alleged bribery scheme. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged corruption.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi28 October 2026 - 14:56
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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