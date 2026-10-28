Cyclone Arnab: Chandrababu Reviews Situation, Directs Officials to Intensify Relief Measures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alerted officials across the state in view of Cyclone Arnab, directing them to take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property. He held a teleconference with state-level officials and field staff to review preparedness and ongoing relief operations.

During the review, the Chief Minister enquired about casualties in cyclone-affected areas. Officials informed him that no loss of life had been reported so far. District Collectors said rainfall had eased in some districts, although strong winds continued.

Naidu reviewed the condition of minor irrigation tanks in affected areas and instructed Collectors to prevent them from overflowing. He emphasised coordination with water users’ associations, continuous monitoring of water inflows and timely alerts to residents in vulnerable areas. Officials were also directed to prevent breaches in tanks and canals, inform village and ward secretariats regularly, and clear fallen trees to restore road connectivity.

The Chief Minister further instructed authorities not to send people staying in cyclone shelters back to their homes until conditions had completely stabilised.

Reviewing agricultural losses, officials reported preliminary damage to approximately 5,000 hectares of banana crops and 8,000 hectares of coconut plantations. Naidu directed officials to prepare a comprehensive assessment of the damage and bring it to the attention of the Central government, along with details of relief measures undertaken by the state.

The Chief Minister appreciated officials for working throughout the night to manage the cyclone situation. He urged them to continue their efforts with the same commitment until the cyclone’s impact subsides completely and normal conditions are restored across Andhra Pradesh.