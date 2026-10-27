Actor Imran Khan gets major relief as Bombay High Court stays ‘Leave India’ notice

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan secured interim relief from the Bombay High Court on Tuesday as the court stayed the implementation of a ‘Leave India’ notice issued against him by the Centre.

A division bench of the High Court, hearing Khan’s petition challenging the notice, directed that no coercive action be taken against him until the next hearing.

The court also stayed the operation of the impugned notice, which had required the actor to leave India by October 28.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the Centre, sought time and requested that the matter be adjourned until next week.

The ASG also gave a verbal assurance to the court that no punitive action would be initiated against Khan in the meantime.

Taking note of the submissions, the court scheduled the next hearing for November 2 at 3 p.m. and granted interim protection to the actor by keeping the notice in abeyance until then.

The controversy stems from a notice issued to Khan following his participation in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Authorities alleged that Khan violated provisions of the Foreigners Act by taking part in a political demonstration despite not being an Indian citizen.

Khan, however, challenged the action before the High Court, arguing that the order was arbitrary and violated principles of natural justice. In his petition, he contended that he was given only 14 days to leave the country without any prior inquiry, show-cause notice, or opportunity to present his case.

The petition further stated that the protest was held at a location that was not designated as a restricted area and that Khan had not breached any barricades or violated any law during the demonstration.

According to his plea, he was in the process of leaving the venue when he was suddenly surrounded by members of the media and subsequently detained.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), in its order, accused Khan of violating the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest despite holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status rather than Indian citizenship.