Cyclone Arnab Likely to Disrupt Flights to and from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada

Flight services to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are likely to be affected as Cyclone Arnab approaches the north Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected on Wednesday forenoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was located around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 460 km east of Bapatla, near the anticipated landfall region.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said flights to and from Visakhapatnam had been affected due to adverse weather conditions. The airline stated that passengers whose flights are affected are being notified through the contact details provided during booking. In case of cancellations, passengers can choose a refund or an alternative flight through IndiGo’s Plan B facility.

Air India Express also warned that weather conditions associated with Cyclone Arnab could affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Tuesday. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport.

Both airlines cautioned that adverse weather could also disrupt road travel, potentially delaying passengers travelling to airports. Travellers have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys and monitor airline updates for the latest information.

Passengers are urged to confirm their flight status before departure to avoid inconvenience as the cyclone approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.