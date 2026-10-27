Cyclone Arnab: Vizag Police Urge People to Vacate Beaches as Storm Approaches

Visakhapatnam: Police in Visakhapatnam have urged people to leave beaches and avoid coastal areas amid rough sea conditions as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to the latest weather forecast provided in the advisory, the very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27. It is then expected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The cyclone is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, 2026.

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The storm is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph and gusts reaching up to 150 kmph.

Amid the threat, Visakhapatnam police have appealed to residents and visitors to stay away from beaches and avoid venturing into the sea. The public has been urged to follow official advisories and exercise caution in view of the deteriorating coastal conditions.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as the cyclone approaches, with further updates expected on its movement and potential impact along the coast.