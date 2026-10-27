Cyclone Arnab: 53 Trains Cancelled, Schools Shut in AP; ₹27 Crore Released for Relief

Amaravati: With Cyclone Arnab expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the state government and railway authorities have intensified precautionary measures. These include the cancellation of 53 trains, closure of schools in several districts and the release of ₹27 crore for cyclone preparedness and relief operations.

South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 53 trains as a precautionary measure and established 24-hour war rooms at zonal and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. Passengers have been advised to check official railway announcements before planning their journeys.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹27 crore to 20 districts to support preparedness activities and relief operations. Authorities are also monitoring vulnerable areas and coordinating arrangements to respond to potential emergencies.

Schools Closed in Coastal Districts

Educational institutions in several districts have been ordered to remain closed due to forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts have declared holidays for October 27 and 28, while schools in Anakapalli will remain closed from October 27 to 29.

Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall on October 28

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the cyclone could cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. The system is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained winds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and 28, with possible impacts extending to Telangana and neighbouring states.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, establish control rooms and evacuate residents from vulnerable coastal areas wherever necessary.