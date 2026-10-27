Software Employee Jumps from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Rescue Teams Search for Body

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software employee, identified as Rajesh and hailing from Visakhapatnam, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge into the lake in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, Rajesh was staying at a hostel in Nacharam and working in the software sector. He reportedly went to Madhapur to meet his friends before the incident.

Rajesh allegedly jumped into Durgam Cheruvu lake from the Cable Bridge. Following information about the incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to locate his body.

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Rescue personnel have been searching the lake, while further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns, and further information is expected as the search operation and investigation progress.