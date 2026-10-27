Hyderabad

Software Employee Jumps from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Rescue Teams Search for Body

A 25-year-old software employee, identified as Rajesh and hailing from Visakhapatnam, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge into the lake in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 16:27
Software Employee Jumps from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Rescue Teams Search for Body
Software Employee Jumps from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Rescue Teams Search for Body

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Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software employee, identified as Rajesh and hailing from Visakhapatnam, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge into the lake in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, Rajesh was staying at a hostel in Nacharam and working in the software sector. He reportedly went to Madhapur to meet his friends before the incident.

Rajesh allegedly jumped into Durgam Cheruvu lake from the Cable Bridge. Following information about the incident, rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to locate his body.

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Rescue personnel have been searching the lake, while further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

The incident has raised concerns, and further information is expected as the search operation and investigation progress.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 16:27
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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