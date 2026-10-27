Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Against Using Earphones Near Railway Tracks

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned people against using earphones while walking near railway tracks or driving vehicles, highlighting the dangers of distraction and negligence.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:25
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Against Using Earphones Near Railway Tracks
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Against Using Earphones Near Railway Tracks

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned people against using earphones while walking near railway tracks or driving vehicles, highlighting the dangers of distraction and negligence.

The warning follows a recent incident at Bollarum in which a man walking along a railway track while talking on his mobile phone was hit from behind by a speeding train.

In a post on X, Sajjanar stressed that a moment of carelessness could prove fatal. He cautioned that earphones can prevent people from hearing approaching trains, warning horns and vehicle sirens, putting their lives and others at risk.

The police commissioner urged people, particularly youngsters, to remain vigilant while walking on roads, driving and moving near railway tracks. He emphasised that phone calls and music could wait, but a life lost due to negligence could never be brought back.

Sajjanar also reminded people to prioritise their safety and consider the family members waiting for them at home. He urged everyone to avoid distractions and remain alert to prevent avoidable accidents.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has warned people against using earphones while walking near railway tracks or driving vehicles, highlighting the dangers of distraction and negligence.

The warning follows a recent incident at Bollarum in which a man walking along a railway track while talking on his mobile phone was hit from behind by a speeding train.

In a post on X, Sajjanar stressed that a moment of carelessness could prove fatal. He cautioned that earphones can prevent people from hearing approaching trains, warning horns and vehicle sirens, putting their lives and others at risk.

The police commissioner urged people, particularly youngsters, to remain vigilant while walking on roads, driving and moving near railway tracks. He emphasised that phone calls and music could wait, but a life lost due to negligence could never be brought back.

Sajjanar also reminded people to prioritise their safety and consider the family members waiting for them at home. He urged everyone to avoid distractions and remain alert to prevent avoidable accidents.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:25
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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