Centre Denies Trains for Delhi Protest; Telangana Congress Arranges Over 100 Buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has arranged more than 100 buses to transport party leaders and supporters to Delhi for a protest scheduled on November 1, after the Centre allegedly denied trains for the programme.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party would not retreat from its decision to hold the protest despite the reported denial of train services. He asserted that alternative arrangements had been made to ensure maximum participation.

In a statement, Goud said the protest was aimed at defending democracy and seeking justice. He emphasised that the party remained determined to make its voice heard and ensure that people could participate in the programme.

The arrangement of more than 100 buses is intended to facilitate the journey of Congress workers and supporters from Telangana to the national capital. The party leadership is coordinating the travel arrangements ahead of the November 1 demonstration.

Goud reiterated that the reported denial of trains would not weaken the party’s resolve to proceed with the protest. He said the Congress would continue its efforts to raise its concerns through democratic means.