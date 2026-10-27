Hyderabad

Centre Denies Trains for Delhi Protest; Telangana Congress Arranges Over 100 Buses

The Telangana Congress has arranged more than 100 buses to transport party leaders and supporters to Delhi for a protest scheduled on November 1, after the Centre allegedly denied trains for the programme.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 14:42
Centre Denies Trains for Delhi Protest; Telangana Congress Arranges Over 100 Buses
Centre Denies Trains for Delhi Protest; Telangana Congress Arranges Over 100 Buses

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has arranged more than 100 buses to transport party leaders and supporters to Delhi for a protest scheduled on November 1, after the Centre allegedly denied trains for the programme.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party would not retreat from its decision to hold the protest despite the reported denial of train services. He asserted that alternative arrangements had been made to ensure maximum participation.

In a statement, Goud said the protest was aimed at defending democracy and seeking justice. He emphasised that the party remained determined to make its voice heard and ensure that people could participate in the programme.

The arrangement of more than 100 buses is intended to facilitate the journey of Congress workers and supporters from Telangana to the national capital. The party leadership is coordinating the travel arrangements ahead of the November 1 demonstration.

Goud reiterated that the reported denial of trains would not weaken the party’s resolve to proceed with the protest. He said the Congress would continue its efforts to raise its concerns through democratic means.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 14:42
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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