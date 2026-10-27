Railway Travel Insurance Now Available at Reservation Counters from October 27

Hyderabad: Passengers booking reserved train tickets at railway reservation counters can now opt for travel insurance from October 27, 2026. South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the optional facility to offline bookings, which was previously available only to passengers booking tickets online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The facility aims to provide insurance coverage to passengers regardless of their booking method. While around 89% of reserved tickets across Indian Railways are booked online, the remaining tickets are purchased at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

The travel insurance premium is just 45 paise per passenger. Passengers must select the insurance option while booking their tickets and pay the ticket fare digitally. Cash payments are not permitted for bookings that include insurance. Providing a mobile number is mandatory, as the insurance company will send policy details directly to passengers.

If insurance is selected, the coverage applies to all passengers listed under the same Passenger Name Record (PNR), subject to the insurer’s terms and conditions.

What Does the Insurance Cover?

The policy generally covers train accidents and specified untoward incidents under the Railways Act, including terrorist acts, violent robberies and accidental falls from moving trains. Coverage extends from the train’s departure until it reaches its destination, including incidents occurring while boarding or alighting.

The insurance contract is between the passenger and the insurance provider. Passengers should check the policy terms for detailed coverage, exclusions and compensation limits before opting for the facility.