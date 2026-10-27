Crime & Accidents

Five Killed in Hotel Shooting in Guwahati; Leaseholder Arrested

Five people were killed and another critically injured after a man allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. Police said the shooting followed a dispute between the hotel owner and the person who had leased the property.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 13:59
Five Killed in Hotel Shooting in Guwahati; Leaseholder Arrested
Five Killed in Hotel Shooting in Guwahati; Leaseholder Arrested

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Guwahati: Five people were killed and another critically injured after a man allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. Police said the shooting followed a dispute between the hotel owner and the person who had leased the property.

The incident occurred at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area. The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, the hotel’s leaseholder, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The deceased have been identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, his wife Riniki Kashyap, a relative named Narayan Das, and Helena’s brother, Bhudev Bharali.

Satyendra Pathak, another relative of the family, sustained gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College. According to reports, he is responding to treatment.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said six people suffered gunshot wounds, of whom five died. Police seized a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the attack. Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting was triggered by a property dispute linked to the hotel’s lease agreement.

The commissioner added that all the victims were associated with the hotel owner and that the leaseholder allegedly carried out the firing. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Guwahati.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 13:59
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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