Five Killed in Hotel Shooting in Guwahati; Leaseholder Arrested

Guwahati: Five people were killed and another critically injured after a man allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. Police said the shooting followed a dispute between the hotel owner and the person who had leased the property.

The incident occurred at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area. The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, the hotel’s leaseholder, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The deceased have been identified as hotel owner Helena Bharali, her son Devarshi Kashyap, his wife Riniki Kashyap, a relative named Narayan Das, and Helena’s brother, Bhudev Bharali.

Satyendra Pathak, another relative of the family, sustained gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College. According to reports, he is responding to treatment.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said six people suffered gunshot wounds, of whom five died. Police seized a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the attack. Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting was triggered by a property dispute linked to the hotel’s lease agreement.

The commissioner added that all the victims were associated with the hotel owner and that the leaseholder allegedly carried out the firing. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Guwahati.

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