NTA Introduces Single Login System for JEE Main 2027; Exams in 301 Cities

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a National Single Login System (NSLS) for the JEE Main 2027 application process to simplify registration. Candidates can access the portal using a single login without remembering separate user IDs and passwords for multiple accounts.

The system integrates services such as DigiLocker, E-Pramaan and Jan Parichay. Applicants need to provide basic details, including their name, date of birth and mobile number. Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, APAAR and KYC details will be verified automatically, reducing the need for multiple authentication steps.

JEE Main Exams in 301 Cities

The NTA has announced that JEE Main examinations will be conducted in 301 cities across the country, including 13 cities in Telangana. The examination centres in the state will be located in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Warangal.

The new login system aims to make the application process more convenient for engineering aspirants.