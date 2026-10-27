Hyderabad

Mysterious Loud Bang Startles Residents in Several Parts of Hyderabad

A loud bang heard across several localities in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning startled residents and triggered panic, with people speculating about a possible explosion or earthquake. The exact cause of the noise remains unclear.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:05
Mysterious Loud Bang Startles Residents in Several Parts of Hyderabad
Mysterious Loud Bang Startles Residents in Several Parts of Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: A loud bang heard across several localities in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning startled residents and triggered panic, with people speculating about a possible explosion or earthquake. The exact cause of the noise remains unclear.

The sound was reportedly heard at around 9.15 am in Upparpally, Erraboda, Langar Houz, Keshav Swamy Nagar and Rajendranagar.

Residents in these areas were alarmed by the sudden noise, with some expressing concern over a possible blast. People in Rajendranagar reportedly felt the impact for a few seconds.

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The incident led to speculation among residents about the source of the sound. However, there has been no confirmed information so far establishing whether the noise was caused by an explosion, an earthquake or another source.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the loud bang.

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 October 2026 - 15:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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