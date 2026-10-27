Cyclone Arnab: Seven Passenger Trains Cancelled in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: In view of the approaching Cyclone Arnab, South Coast Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of seven passenger train services operating across the Vijayawada, Guntur and Repalle sections on October 27 and 28.

The cancellations have been ordered as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone threat and operational adjustments required to ensure passenger safety.

The cancelled services include Train No. 67247 Narasapur–Guntur, 67229 Vijayawada–Guntur, 67223 Guntur–Repalle, 67224 Repalle–Tenali, 67249 Guntur–Repalle, 67250 Repalle–Guntur and 67248 Guntur–Vijayawada.

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Railway officials have advised passengers planning to travel on these dates to check the latest train running status through official Indian Railways channels, railway helpline numbers or station enquiry counters before starting their journeys.

The railway authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellations and stated that the measures were necessary in the interest of public safety amid the anticipated cyclone.

Passengers have been urged to stay updated on further railway announcements and make alternative travel arrangements wherever necessary.