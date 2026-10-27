Cyclone Arnab Impacts Andhra Pradesh, Rough Seas Erode Uppada Coast

Amaravati: Cyclone Arnab has begun affecting parts of Andhra Pradesh, with rainfall reported in several areas and rough sea conditions along the coastline. Strong waves have eroded sections of the Uppada coast in Kakinada district, raising concerns over coastal safety and traffic movement.

The powerful waves have also been crashing over a recently constructed rock breakwater at Uppada, washing rocks onto the beach road and disrupting vehicular traffic. The rough sea conditions have intensified the impact along the vulnerable coastal stretch.

Meanwhile, several areas in North Andhra Pradesh have been receiving rainfall. In Srikakulam district, some locations have witnessed rain accompanied by gusty winds, indicating deteriorating weather conditions.

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Rough sea conditions have also been reported along the Bheemunipatnam (Bhimili) coast in Visakhapatnam district, with strong waves hitting the shoreline.

The changing weather conditions have raised concerns among residents in coastal areas. People are advised to remain cautious near the sea and avoid venturing into rough waters.

Further updates on the cyclone’s movement and its impact on coastal districts are awaited.