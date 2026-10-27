CEO Orders Probe into Graduate Voter Data Leak Complaints in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudarshan Reddy on Monday ordered an inquiry into allegations that personal information submitted by graduates registering for Legislative Council elections was being shared with private parties.

He directed election officials to identify those responsible and register cases against the culprits.

According to an official release, District Election Officers (DEOs) in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituencies were instructed to investigate whether private individuals had created websites to collect or share applicants’ personal details and initiate appropriate action.

Political parties also raised concerns over the frequent absence of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). They alleged that designated officers were attesting documents without properly verifying the original certificates.

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During a video conference with GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad DEO R.V. Karnan, along with other election officials, the CEO expressed concern over low voter enrolment and the slow disposal of Form-18 applications. He directed officials to clear all pending applications by November 6 without fail.

Reddy clarified that graduate voter enrolment would continue until the last date for filing nominations, except during the claims and objections period. Officials were asked to publicise this information to encourage more eligible graduates to register. Daily figures on applications received and processed will be displayed on notice boards and shared with recognised political parties and the media.

By October 15, around 3.55 lakh applications had been received in the two constituencies, compared with 10.36 lakh voters on the 2021 electoral rolls.

Reviewing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the CEO also directed officials to resolve pending discrepancies, reverify questionable rejections, issue reasoned orders and expedite pending Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8 applications.