Illegal Borewells Near Hyderabad Lakes Used to Sell Water Through Tankers

Hyderabad: Illegal borewells drilled near lakes in Hyderabad were allegedly being used to extract groundwater and sell it commercially through tankers. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have removed 31 borewells near Thammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu as part of its crackdown on unauthorised water extraction.

At Thammidikunta lake, opposite Shilparamam, borewells had reportedly been drilled on government land in the lower section of the lake. According to HYDRAA, water extracted from these borewells was transported through underground pipelines to a pond lined with plastic sheets. The collected water was then supplied to customers through tankers.

During an operation on Monday, HYDRAA officials removed six borewells, along with their motors and pipelines, at Thammidikunta. Underground pipelines connecting the borewells to the storage pond were also removed, disrupting the alleged supply network.

A similar operation was conducted near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur. Following an earlier operation on Saturday, officials removed 10 additional borewells on Monday, taking the total number removed near the lake to 25.

With these operations, HYDRAA has removed a total of 31 borewells near the two water bodies.

The action aims to prevent unauthorised groundwater extraction and the commercial sale of water near lakes. Officials have also targeted the infrastructure used to collect, store and transport the water, including motors and underground pipelines.

The crackdown highlights concerns over the exploitation of groundwater resources and the use of government land for unauthorised commercial activities in Hyderabad.

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