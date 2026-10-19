Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Telangana Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad, October 19: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Telangana Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam to strengthen law enforcement and public safety in the developing Future City region. Its jurisdiction covers 4,337.19 square kilometres, with three law and order zones and 22 law and order police stations.

Following the inauguration, Revanth Reddy presented a bouquet to Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi and wished him success. Amid Vedic chants, the Chief Minister invited the commissioner to take his seat. Director-General of Police C.V. Anand and other senior police officials attended the event.

The Telangana government established the commissionerate on December 29, 2025, through G.O. Ms. No. 141 issued by the Home Department. Carved out of the existing jurisdictions of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, it provides a dedicated policing framework for the state’s Future City Project and the security requirements arising from anticipated urban and economic expansion.

Its establishment is intended to modernise policing, strengthen public safety and support effective law enforcement in line with the new criminal laws and citizen-centric policing standards.

Future City Police Commissionerate Jurisdiction

The commissionerate spans six Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary constituencies. The region has recorded population growth of 48.16 per cent since 2001, with its population projected to reach between 25 lakh and 30 lakh by 2030.

Its three law and order zones are Maheshwaram, Shadnagar and Chevella. Alongside the 22 law and order police stations, the jurisdiction includes four traffic police stations.

Security for Residents and the Development Area

The commissionerate’s responsibilities include safeguarding the 19,333-acre development area under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The police force is tasked with maintaining law and order, managing traffic, preventing crime and ensuring the safety of residents, workers, investors and visitors as development progresses.

Specialised units, including Cyber Crime and Women Safety wings, will address emerging security challenges and improve services for vulnerable groups. These units are expected to strengthen responses to cybercrime, crimes against women and other public safety concerns.

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