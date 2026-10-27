Wife Allegedly Poisons Husband’s Idlis, Strangles Him to Death with Lover in Karnataka

Mysuru: A shocking murder case has come to light in Hunsur, Mysuru district, Karnataka, where a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband after mixing poisonous seeds into his idlis. Police have arrested the woman and her alleged accomplice and sent them to judicial remand.

According to reports, Rama Prasad, 35, lived with his wife Pavithra, 30, and their two children, an 11-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Pavithra allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Sunil, 30, and planned to eliminate her husband so she could continue her relationship with him.

Police said Pavithra allegedly mixed poisonous datura seeds into idlis served to her husband on October 16, after he returned home from work. When the poison did not produce the expected effect immediately, she reportedly called Sunil to the house. The two allegedly strangled Rama Prasad to death.

Pavithra then allegedly told family members that her husband had eaten curd rice and died while sleeping, leading them to believe that his death was natural. His last rites were subsequently performed.

However, suspicions arose after locals reportedly said that Sunil had left the house on the night of Rama Prasad’s death. Following a complaint from the deceased’s family, police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The investigation reportedly established the alleged involvement of Pavithra and Sunil in the murder. Both were arrested and remanded to judicial custody as further legal proceedings continue.

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