Cyclone Arnab: Rain Alert Issued for Telangana, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a rain alert for Telangana, warning that Cyclone Arnab, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to influence weather conditions across the state from Tuesday.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of the erstwhile Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts on Tuesday. Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow official instructions.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on Wednesday, with very heavy rainfall likely in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. Heavy rainfall is also forecast in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Suryapet districts, while Warangal and Hanamkonda may receive moderate rainfall.

The weather department has cautioned that heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. District administrations have been advised to take precautionary measures to minimise potential disruptions.

On Thursday, rainfall is likely to continue in northern Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad, with gusty winds expected in some areas.

The department has urged people to avoid standing near trees and electricity poles during strong winds and to stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning. Farmers have also been advised to take appropriate precautions to protect harvested crops and agricultural produce.

Officials said rainfall intensity may vary depending on the cyclone’s movement and changing weather conditions. Residents are advised to monitor weather updates and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.