Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 Gets Centre’s Approval for 76 Km Network ₹24,269 crore project to cover five corridors; completion targeted by 2029

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s metro rail expansion has gained momentum with the Centre’s approval for five corridors spanning 76 kilometres under Phase 2, at an estimated cost of ₹24,269 crore. The project aims to ease the city’s growing traffic congestion and improve public transport connectivity, with completion targeted by 2029.

According to the Telangana government’s broader proposal, Phase 2 envisages expanding the metro network by 122.9 kilometres across seven corridors, at an estimated cost of ₹38,595 crore. The state has proposed implementing the project through a joint partnership between the Central and state governments.

The proposed corridors include Nagole–Shamshabad Airport, Raidurg–Kokapet Neopolis, MGBS–Chandrayangutta, Miyapur–Patancheru, LB Nagar–Hayathnagar, JBS–Medchal and JBS–Shamirpet. These routes are expected to improve connectivity to IT hubs, industrial areas, residential neighbourhoods and the city’s expanding suburbs.

The airport corridor is expected to provide improved access to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, while the MGBS–Chandrayangutta route would extend metro connectivity into the Old City. Other corridors are intended to serve rapidly developing residential and commercial areas.

Once completed, the expanded metro network could reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease pressure on major roads and help commuters save travel time. Office-goers, students and residents of suburban areas are likely to benefit from improved public transport access.